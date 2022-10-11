Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.8 %

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

