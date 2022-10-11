American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,557.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $189.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $188.96 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.69.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

