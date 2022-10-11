Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 430 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 191,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

