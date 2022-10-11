Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average of $95.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

