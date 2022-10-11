Mission Wealth Management LP Has $508,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after buying an additional 363,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

