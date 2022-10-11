Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 4,131 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 11.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 9.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.16 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.