iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.06% of iRobot worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 225.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,547,000 after buying an additional 57,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,394,000 after buying an additional 52,357 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 42.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRobot to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

IRBT opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $98.86.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

