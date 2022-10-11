Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,142,000 after buying an additional 774,065 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

