Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $273.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

