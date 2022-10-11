Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 155 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Tobam boosted its position in Cable One by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $799.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,127.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,246.00. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $798.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,869.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,645.83.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Articles

