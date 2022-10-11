Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 3,508 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 570.4% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.65. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

