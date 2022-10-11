Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 803 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

NVS stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

