Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,176,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $4,209,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

