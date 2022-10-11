Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,097 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 147,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 837.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 47,655 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Sony Group stock opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $63.93 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.29.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

