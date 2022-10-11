Mission Wealth Management LP Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,807 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,404,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 94,374 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,734,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 52,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

