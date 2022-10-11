Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 2,842 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Relx were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 10.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

RELX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,668.83.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

