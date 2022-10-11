Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires New Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

Insulet Stock Down 2.3 %

PODD stock opened at $231.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.69. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

