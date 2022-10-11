Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 3,233 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Webster Financial Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

WBS stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.20. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

