Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.57.

