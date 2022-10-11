Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $281,000 in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.09% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CGXU opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

