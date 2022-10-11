Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 399.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 326,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after buying an additional 234,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

CSCO opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

