iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

