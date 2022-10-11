Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

