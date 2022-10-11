Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $437.70 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.84 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $508.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.86. The stock has a market cap of $177.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

