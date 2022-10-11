Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 11,908 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089,700 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,867,000.

PDBC stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

