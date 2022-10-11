Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Okta by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OKTA opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $272.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Okta to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.54.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

