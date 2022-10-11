Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $232,000 in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $960,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 164,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $8,977,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $4,783,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 1.1 %

PSQ stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

