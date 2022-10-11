Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 651 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,039,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPMV stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31.

