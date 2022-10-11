Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after acquiring an additional 802,540 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $43,556,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after acquiring an additional 104,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $77,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,563.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $3,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $77,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,563.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,200,407 shares of company stock worth $14,508,895. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. QuantumScape’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

QuantumScape Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

