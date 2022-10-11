ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 173.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,202,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $64,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at $362,671.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,202,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,873 over the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

