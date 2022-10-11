Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in loanDepot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in loanDepot by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 411,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 192,494 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,342,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 131,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $211,076.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,377,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,342,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 491,917 shares of company stock worth $783,964 and have sold 1,700,599 shares worth $2,688,081. 88.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

loanDepot Price Performance

LDI opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

