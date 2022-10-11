Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.08% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FJUN. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 50.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $204,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $208,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 42.0% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $271,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FJUN opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

