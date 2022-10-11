Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $24.87 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,338 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.03% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $24,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,783,000 after purchasing an additional 58,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,215,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of -0.13.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALM. Stephens increased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

