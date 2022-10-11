Csenge Advisory Group Has $734,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after acquiring an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $199.09 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.