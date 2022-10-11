Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 250,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.37. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.