Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 94 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after purchasing an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,203,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.14.

CME opened at $169.46 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.