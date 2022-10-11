iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 57,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

ILCG stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.