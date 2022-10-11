Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 71.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 149.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Down 1.6 %

TGNA stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.