Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $1,268,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,893,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,767,000 after acquiring an additional 476,440 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 438,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after acquiring an additional 70,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

