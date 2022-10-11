Csenge Advisory Group Has $699,000 Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

ORCC opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

See Also

