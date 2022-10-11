Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 12,953 Shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 96,549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 269,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 269,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 226.0% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 67,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NURE opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58.

