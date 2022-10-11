Csenge Advisory Group Sells 7,260 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,055,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,167,000 after purchasing an additional 139,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,964,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after acquiring an additional 263,885 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 269,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 56,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86.

