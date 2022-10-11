Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 486 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in McKesson by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Trading Up 0.2 %

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $347.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.43. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.27 and a 1 year high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

