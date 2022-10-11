Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 37.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $219.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.85. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

