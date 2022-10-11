Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,962 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

EOG opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.48 and a 200 day moving average of $118.59.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

