SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

