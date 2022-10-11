Csenge Advisory Group Sells 11,476 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 218,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 126,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 87,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

