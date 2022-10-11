BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Stock Holdings Lowered by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CII. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CII opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.