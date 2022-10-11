Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

