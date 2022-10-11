Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.27.

Shares of NOC opened at $503.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

